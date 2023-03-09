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yantra's avatar
yantra
9h

i am just skimming this before bed but looks fascinating and right on. so nice to find someone in the healing arts who actually understands this disastrous phenomena - disastrous for the entire human race (plus animals & plants). the latest wireless radiation threat: radar cars, especially the newer Teslas - year 2023 to current. they use 77GHz forward radar with a 150m range - nearly 500 ft. i can barely stand to be on the roads anymore here in tesla-happy N calif. all in the name of "safety". right.

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Julie Bennett's avatar
Julie Bennett
Oct 9, 2024

Found your site a while ago but didn't have time then to delve into it. Revisiting now and I'm glad I saved the link. Plan on spending as much time as I can now soaking up your knowledge. Looks interesting and I'm excited to learn more!

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